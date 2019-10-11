A VOLUNTEER who not only escorted York D-Day veterans to the beaches of Normandy this year but who also co-ordinated the refurbishment of three of York's best-known public statues has been presented with a top conservation award.
Retired civil engineer Nick Beilby was presented with the Lord Mayor's Award at the annual meeting of York Civic Trust.
Each year, the Trust presents the award to someone it feels has made a significant contribution to the cause of conservation.
Nick is well-known to York veterans as Treasurer and Secretary of the York Normandy Veterans Association. As well as travelling with veterans to Normandy this year, he was closely involved with the play Bomb Happy, based on their memories.
But he is also a dedicated Civic Trust volunteer, project managing many of the Trust's city enhancement schemes: including the restoration of three York statues (Queen Victoria, William Etty and George Leeman) and Acomb War Memorial.
Announcing the award, outgoing York Civic Trust president Dr Peter Addyman said: "A sizeable element of the streetscape that makes York such a special place to live and visit has been refreshed and restored through Nick’s hard endeavour and dedication.
"We are delighted to ask the Lord Mayor to present Nick with the Lord Mayor’s Award for Heritage."