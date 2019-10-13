A SOLICITOR and former councillor from a York law firm is preparing to spend a night sleeping on the streets in aid of a homeless charity.

David Scott, of Hethertons Solicitors, and his family will be taking part in the Big Calderdale Sleepout to raise funds for the Calderdale SmartMove charity.

David along with his wife, Maureen, and son Mackenzie, 15, hope to gain a greater appreciation of the impact of being homeless and in turn raise much-needed funds.

David said: “Homelessness is an increasing problem across the UK and Yorkshire is no different from any other region in this respect.

“This event will be a taste of what it’s like to be homeless but nothing can truly replicate what it is like to be scared, lonely and isolated while living on the streets.

“I can’t imagine how frightening it must be to be homeless and face these challenges day in day out.

“I hope this event will help highlight this issue and raise some money for this wonderful organisation.”

David was formerly part of the City of York Labour group, representing the Clifton Ward. He was group leader from 2007 until 2010.

Calderdale SmartMove is a client of Hethertons Solicitors and more than 320 people will be taking part in the event, which will take place outside Halifax’s iconic Piece Hall from 7:30pm on November 9 until 7:00am on November 10.

If you would like to support David and his family during the sleepout, visit: www.localgiving.org/fundraising/sleepoutforthehomeless19/

The event is now full but if you wish to make a donation to the charity you can do so by texting SMART to 70660 to make a £3 donation. Texts cost £3 plus your normal text costs.

Calderdale SmartMove, based in Halifax, aims to source safe and secure homes for homeless and vulnerable people. They provide statutory housing for disadvantaged individuals and families in the communities they work in. For further information, visit: www.calderdalesmartmove.org.uk

Hethertons Solicitors has been advising individuals and businesses in York and Boroughbridge for more than 70 years.