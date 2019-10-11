A MENTAL health service aimed at helping people who visit their GP with symptoms of anxiety, depression and other illnesses will shut.

Vale of York CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) confirmed that funding for the Primary Care Mental Health Service – which launched in January – could not be secured.

Staff working for the team have been given notice and it is believed that the service will close before the end of the year.

A spokesman for the CCG said: “We deeply regret to confirm that additional funding could not be sourced to secure an extension of the Primary Care Mental Health service.

“The service was developed to assist patients seeking mental health support from their GP, and launched in January 2019 as a pilot programme using non-recurrent funds.

“This limited service was trialled in some practices in the Vale of York, but unfortunately due to complex financial circumstances the pilot has not been continued.”

The news comes a day after World Mental Health Day - an international campaign to raise awareness of mental illness.

York has a higher rate of suicide and of people being admitted to hospital for self-harm than the national average.

The service has been praised by staff and patients for offering access to mental health support – including cognitive behavioural therapy and mindfulness techniques – in the community.

The CCG spokesman added: “The GPs involved, TEWV and the CCG are working closely to ensure patients utilising the provision are referred to appropriate existing alternatives such as IAPT, community mental health teams, counselling services and third sector organisations.

“We will continue to work together to strengthen services in areas of high need to address mental health inequalities.

“Despite very challenging financial circumstances, the CCG has increased support for mental health services in York with an additional £3.5 million of dedicated funding this year compared to 2018/19.

“This investment has helped to increase capacity in Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services, facilitate greater access to psychological therapies, and improve early intervention for individuals suffering from psychosis.”