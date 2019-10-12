A YORK woman has set-up a Brexit poll in a bid to discover what city citizens and others further afield now think about leaving the European Union.

Janet Jacobi, 43, from Gillygate, said that she decided to create the poll after overhearing two people arguing over Brexit three years on from the vote in 2016.

She said: “I came home from the pub feeling lost, deflated and defeated that we are all still arguing over the result and it is quite clear that a potential no-deal is not what many Leave voters had in their mind when they voted for Brexit.

“I decided to create the poll to get a feeling about whether people had changed their minds and now wanted to remain or the consensus is still to leave.

“We all have to witness the fiasco currently going on in Westminster and I think all of us often feel powerless. It seems to have turned into a soap opera, rather than being a sensible discussion about our future relationship.”

Janet, who voted remain in 2016, said that she felt tied to Europe because her husband is originally from Germany and both her children are bilingual.

However, she added that the poll is not bias and if people still want to leave the EU, she will accept it, adding: “This poll isn’t to promote remaining. I just want to give people a chance to vote and see what they currently feel. I hope that the poll is completed by both York citizens and people across the rest of the country. “

Meanwhile, recent Yougov polls suggest Britain has turned against Brexit and would now vote to stay in the European Union.

Out of 226 polls since July 2017, 204 have shown Remain ahead, with just seven for Leave, and 15 tied.

To vote in Janet’s poll, please click https://bit.ly/2p8mwNz