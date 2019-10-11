PREPARATIONS are underway as a York hospice plans to host its annual Christmas fair.

St Leonard’s Hospice in York is inviting visitors to its annual Christmas Fair, which will be held on Sunday November 24 in Acomb.

As well as festive refreshments, there will be games and prizes, a tombola and a raffle, plus entertainment from a choir. There will also be two donkeys and an appearance from Father Christmas.

Sarah Atkinson, event team lead at the hospice said: “We’d love to see lots of people, there’s loads going on so please join us for a festive fun day to raise funds for the Hospice.

“Planning is in full flow, and the summer events have depleted our stock of raffle and tombola prizes so if anyone has unwanted bottles or items to donate that would be much appreciated.”

The fair will take place at the Railway Institute in Hamilton Drive from 12pm until 4pm. Entry for children is free, with a £1 donation for adults. All funds raised go towards hospice running costs.