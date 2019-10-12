A SPECTACULAR display of autumn colours is now on offer at the Yorkshire Arboretum.

The 120-acre site, near Castle Howard, is already beginning to turn with vibrant reds, golds and yellows that will only intensify over the coming weeks.

The “October Glory” red maple is beginning to live up to its name and superb crops of fruit are appearing in pink, orange and white.

In July, a new hard path was created allowing visitors to better explore the site’s southern boundary.

The 1.2km path loops back to the main arboretum track, opening up the arboretum for access throughout the seasons, and allowing visitors to admire the brilliant white birch, hornbeams and beech vying for attention in the autumn sun.

Yorkshire Arboretum director John Grimshaw said: “The beginning of October sees the definite change of season from summer to autumn, with green leaves fading and autumnal tints flourishing by the end of the month.

"The hornbeams around the visitor centre are laden with beautiful fruits, and the imminent bursts of oranges, reds and golds promise spectacular autumn colour for visitors to enjoy over the coming weeks.”

The Yorkshire Arboretum and Ray Wood are gardens of the Castle Howard Arboretum Trust, an independent charity established to maintain and protect these unique collections.

Founded in 1997 as a partnership between the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and Castle Howard, the trust’s patron is the Prince of Wales.

Admission is £7 for adults, £3.50 for children (12 to 16 years) and £17.50 for families. Under 12s are free. It is open from 10am to 4pm, every day until November 30.

For more information, go to yorkshirearboretum.org