A HOUSING model has proved effective in reducing homelessness across Europe but it needs more political support to increase its impact, a new study led by the University of York says.
Unlike traditional approaches, Housing First offers housing as a starting point to help alleviate homelessness among people often with complex needs.
The Housing First in Europe study is the university’s first ever Europe-wide study of the Housing First model.
The study shows that while Housing First is a proven response to homelessness with good outcomes for people using the service, the spread of the approach is uneven across European countries.
Political support for Housing First, including for its integration into local, regional, and national strategies is key to obtaining funding and resources, the study claims.
Finland was the best example of how systematic change can drastically reduce homelessness.
It was the only country to report Housing First as the main strategic response to homelessness at national level, and the only country in Europe that has a track record of reducing homelessness.