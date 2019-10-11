A NEW £3.3 million bond is offering people the opportunity to invest in two hydropower schemes near York.

The 13-year renewable energy bond in Linton Hydro Ltd invites investors to support a successful project which contributes to efforts to tackle climate change.

Linton Hydro owns the Linton Lock Scheme on the River Ouse, near York, where two turbines generate enough clean energy to produce power for 450 homes. It also supplies electricity to a free-range egg farm.

The scheme includes a Larinier fish pass, helping to boost the river’s fish population by allowing easy access to upstream spawning grounds. Linton Hydro Ltd has also collaborated with British Canoeing to include a white-water canoe course for recreational and competitive canoeing without impacting on fish migration.

Dan Hird, of Triodos Bank UK, said the project combined many elements important to investors: clean energy, a positive impact on wildlife and delivering community recreational assets. "We think this investment opportunity will be attractive to those seeking to fund positive change whilst also generating a financial return.”

Dave Mann, director of Linton Hydro Ltd, said they were very proud of the scheme. "We used the knowledge and expertise of our team to build a Larinier fish pass incorporating a specific passage for eels and lamprey and collaborated with local organisations and British Canoeing to ensure the canoe course was part of the overall design. Investors will be supporting a unique and successful project which contributes to the UK’s efforts to tackle climate change.”

The investment offer is open on the Triodos crowdfunding platform until December 16, 2019, unless the amount is raised before.

Pat O’Brien, fisheries technical specialist at the Environment Agency, praised the partnership scheme for its many positive environmental outcomes.

"The hydropower station offers a source of green energy, it provides a new recreational facility for canoeists at a location close to York, and a fish passage for all species has been optimised at no cost to the public purse.”

The scheme’s fish pass also allows more water flow for the benefit of canoeists using the river. A series of drops and pools will enable paddlers to practise and compete and it is envisaged the white-water course will host slalom and freestyle competitions, attracting recreational paddlers from all over the region.

Ben Seal, Places to Paddle manager at British Canoeing, said: “It will be a fantastic regional facility of national significance. Its creative design fulfils both environmental and recreational needs, allowing canoeists to come and train, compete and play. We certainly hope that this concept can be a blueprint for others to draw from in future.”

The minimum investment is £50 and can be held in an Innovative Finance ISA (IFISA), where interest is paid tax-free. Like all ISAs, the Innovative Finance ISA is subject to eligibility criteria.

For more information or to view the full offer document visit triodoscrowdfunding.co.uk/invest/linton-hydro.

Triodos Bank is an independent bank that promotes responsible and transparent banking.