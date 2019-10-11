A MAN suffered a serious eye injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a York bar.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened at Revolution in Coney Street shortly before 2am on September 30.

A spokesperson for the force said it "involved a male sustaining a serious eye injury" and the victim was taken to York Hospital but has since been discharged.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed pending further inquiries, the force added.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Stapleton, or email chris.stapleton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190181059.