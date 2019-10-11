The campaign to introduce a 20 mph speed limit for York city centre (Speed cut call, October 10) is a waste of money, time and effort. The restriction signs are never policed and so are ignored by motorists and cyclists alike.

We have both a 7.5 ton weight restriction and a 20mph sign on our road, which is a regular short cut for wagons. Recently a convoy of 10 large refuse wagons went the full length of Penleys Grove Street/ Townend Street (as a short cut) and with it being around 7am were exceptionally noisy as they clattered over the speed humps. Signs without enforcement are a waste of time and have no deterrent value.