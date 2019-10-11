Of course our politicians attribute the slide in visitor numbers to matters over which they have no control and for which they therefore cannot be blamed (Fall in city visitors is blamed on Brexit fear, October 10). The truth, however, is that it is really due to excessive drunkenness and violence in the city centre. Those drunken visitors are of no benefit to the local economy as they either bring their drink with them or buy it in the supermarkets.

Watching my daughter wheel her pram around pools of vomit, avoiding drunken fights and seeing men and women urinate in the street, surely is another factor in the decline in real tourists? No one I know will even venture into York to use restaurants and bars. To correct this situation just enforce the existing law on drunkenness.