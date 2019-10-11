A VEHICLE crashed on a main road in York last night (October 10).

The collision happened on Fulford Road and police attended the scene along with fire and ambulance crews.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it involved one vehicle and that two occupants were being treated by paramedics when fire crews arrived.

The service was called to the crash at 8.45pm.

Crews assisted other agencies with making the scene safe.

Traffic was diverted at Germany Beck and motorists were advised to take an alternative route.