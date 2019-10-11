AN ORGANISATION to promote York’s heritage has donated £5,000 towards a campaign to save a bog.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust launched a fundraising drive to fight plans to build more than 500 homes next to Askham Bog.

Planning permission for the scheme was refused in July but developers have appealed the decision.

York Civic Trust has now backed the campaign - with the donation going towards paying for legal representation and gathering additional scientific evidence.

A spokesman for the civic trust said: “It is a great shame that the developer has chosen to contest the council’s planning decision of refusal.

“That decision was made unanimously, and, given the vociferous level of objection from York residents, is very much representative of the will of the city.

“York Civic Trust is very pleased to donate £5,000 to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s campaign to protect and preserve Askham Bog for the betterment of York residents and visitors alike.”

“We have absolute confidence that the people of York will rise to the challenge, just as they did in their objection to the proposals, and help raise the remaining sum required by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to fight to save the bog.”

The developer has said its plans would “help solve York’s ongoing housing crisis” and that there have been “unacceptable delays” to City of York Council’s Local Plan – which outlines where new homes will be built across the city.

And it said the scheme was refused because of “political sensitivities”.

A hearing takes place next month.