NORTH Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan has raised concerns over the Government’s proposal to cut the scope for raising funds via the precept by one per cent.
The Local Government Finance Settlement 2020-21 proposes a separate council tax of two per cent, down from the current three per cent precept.
Mrs Mulligan, who has been working to reduce a £2.5 million budget deficit at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “A lot of work has been done to reduce the deficit I inherited, particularly by the Finance Working Group.
“I am particularly concerned by new government proposals to cut the scope for raising funds via the precept by one per cent.
“It doesn’t sound much, but it amounts to £215,000 which would mean more difficult decisions in the future. It would also limit our ability to meet the challenges the services face in the future, like call firefighter availability and the dilapidated state of some buildings.
“My survey earlier this year showed that there is support among taxpayers to invest an extra £5 – the equivalent of 42p per month - for their fire and rescue service. This makes a big difference so I urge everyone to contribute to the consultation.”