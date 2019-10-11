YORK'S newest café bar, which opened this week, says it is getting a “great” response from locals.

North South, based in Bootham, York, is Rich Taylor’s first venture into a business startup.

Rich and his partner, Laura Woods, decided to open the establishment as starting a business has always been something they wanted to do together.

Rich said: “We have been very pleased with the response since opening, the locals and surrounding stores have been great to us and very welcoming.

“The concept is that we run a café bar inclusive for everyone - whether they fancy a coffee or a beer.”

North South serves a variety of drinks including draft beers, wine, cocktails, coffee, tea as well as food such as sandwiches, charcuterie, cheeses, meat selections and sweet treats.

The business was called North South as Laura was formerly based in the North East, while Rich grew up near Cambridge. The café bar is open every day from 11am-11pm, except Sundays when it closes at 4pm.