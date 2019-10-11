HAND-crafted costumes created by students of a York college will be displayed as part of an exhibition running today and tomorrow.

The costumes were created by students from Northern College of Costume and will be showcased at the college’s campus in Market Street, York.

Eight students from all over the UK and Europe have each created three costumes over 15 weeks on the course that has trained theatrical costume makers since 2006.

Each costume has been individually designed, cut and constructed.

The display will include gentleman’s Victorian frock coats, Edwardian gowns and ladies day-wear from the 1940s era.

Pauline Chambers, principal at the college, said: “It has been a real pleasure to teach the art of theatre costume making to such a lovely, talented bunch of women.

“For 15 weeks, the students have been working extremely hard to create costumes for the exhibition. This is their very own theatre production and the exhibition is the first night.”

The eight students that created the costumes are Evita Panteli, Stella Tani, Eloise Waterton, Eleanor Johnson, Mary Pernham, Amy Wilkins, Robyn Murphy, Jess Wild.

Graduates of the college course have gone on to work in costume departments at theatre and opera houses as well as creating costumes for tv and film productions such as Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Outlander, The Crown, Victoria and Peaky Blinders.

The exhibition is free of charge and open to all. It will run from 2pm - 7pm today and 11am - 4pm tomorrow.