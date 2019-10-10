CHRISTMAS has come early to Costa Coffee customers with some festive favourites already available in store.

Costa Coffee revealed that fans can get their hands on a gingerbread latte, hazelnut praline latte or a black forest hot chocolate right now to get themselves into the Christmas spirit.

Just last month Costa revealed its Autumn menu which included a bonfire spiced latter, bonfire spiced hot chocolate and bonfire spiced cold brew.

The coffee giant has also launched an exclusive Lotus Biscoff muffin along with a vegan chocolate, caramel & hazelnut cookie, a chocolate & caramel bun plus the seriously chocolate cake.

Bosses also revealed it would be extending its lunch deal from 11am until close so that customers can grab a savoury item including a sandwich, panini or soup with a snack and drink all for £4.95.

Eric Tavoukdjian, commercial marketing director at Costa Coffee said: “Costa Coffee’s new Autumn menu is full of exciting partnerships and innovations. Not only are we excited to announce our partnership with Lotus to create a limited-Edition Lotus Biscoff Muffin, but after great feedback from our customers last year we are bringing back our Bonfire Spiced drinks range.

"We hope our customers love the menu and take a moment to try a new seasonal treat whilst enjoying a great-tasting handcrafted coffee.”

The three Christmas themed drinks have landed ahead of the full limited-edition Christmas menu which will be available in all Costa Coffee stores from Friday, November 1.