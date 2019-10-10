Reading Emma Clayton’s column (Sorry, Harry, but you can’t have it both ways, October 3) about Prince Harry, can I say that Emma should be grateful not to have be born into the Royal family. They are spied on all the time and are dammed if they do and dammed if they don’t.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York

The Royal Family are out of touch with times

The Royal Family has again failed to grasp when to act and when not to. First the Duke and Duchess of Sussex think taking three of the biggest newspapers to court will reduce press intrusion into their lives. The media coverage makes it obvious this strategy will backfire.

Where Meghan got it wrong Kate got it right: just smile, wave to the crowds and don’t say anything. The Queen, however - and I don’t say this lightly - has let the nation down with silence. Brexit and its betrayal has corrupted our constitution and primed Britain for revolution. By failing to serve as the political arbitrator, as many other European monarchs do in such times, she is risking the monarchy being abolished too. She should have demanded Parliament call a general election and refuse royal assent to all legislation, particularly the surrender bill, until they answer to the electorate first. Such action would not cause a constitutional crisis, it would justify the monarchy’s existence.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York