MOTORISTS suffered severe delays on the A64 near Tadcaster after a seven-vehicle crash this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said the accident happened at 7.21am on the westbound carriageway.

"A woman received an injury that did not require hospital treatment," she said. "The scene was cleared by 9.04am."

Hightways England said the accident caused four-mile tailbacks and motorists were still suffering delays after the vehicles were all cleared away.

Coastliner tweeted that due to the accident at Bilbrough Top westbound, it experienced severe delays both west and east bound of over 20 minutes westbound and 15 minutes eastbound.

Cityzap tweeted that due to the accident, its buses were diverted via Wetherby in the Leeds bound direction.

"This does mean we will be unable to serve York College, we apologise for any problems this may cause," it added.

A motorist tweeted that it was probably worth completely avoiding the A64 altogther, as the eastbound carriageway at Bilbrough had queues of about seven miles 'due to people slowing down to nosey at the westbound accident,' adding: "People really need to just focus and not rubber neck."