A new recording is released today of the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly.

The song features in the first UK Tour of award-winning musical Once, which comes to Grand Opera House York next year from Monday, February 3 to Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The show will star Daniel Healy as Guy and Emma Lucia as Girl.

Written by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, Falling Slowly won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and features in both the 2007 film and the musical.

Daniel said of the song: “At its core it’s very simple, but goes on this beautiful soaring journey. It starts small then builds into this beautiful crescendo. To a certain extent it is open, ambiguous and up for interpretation. It could mean anything to anyone. That’s what I love about it and I think that’s what most people, even if they don’t realise it, love about it.”

Emma added: “This song is so special because it’s the first time ‘Guy’ and ‘Girl’ realise that they understand each other; they have a special connection when they make music together. Music has always and will always connect people in a way words sometimes can’t. It’s definitely one of my favourite moments in the whole show, it gives me goose bumps every time.”

Daniel and Emma return to the roles of ‘Guy’ and ‘Girl’ after receiving critical and audience acclaim in the production’s premiere last year at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch.

Daniel is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, who has co-written songs for multi-platinum artist Ronan Keating including the single Breathe, which topped the BBC Radio 2 Playlist.

Theatre credits include Backbeat and Once, both in the West End.

Emma made her professional debut as Marilyn and understudying Carole King in the UK Tour of Beautiful, before taking on the role of Girl in Once.

Based on the critically acclaimed and much-loved film, Once tells the uplifting yet yearning story of two lost souls - a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician - who unexpectedly fall in love.

Following their relationship across five short days, big changes happen to both of them in little ways.

Once embarks on its first major UK tour after acclaimed runs on Broadway and in the West End, and having won awards across the world including the Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, eight Tony Awards and an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Once is directed by Peter Rowe.