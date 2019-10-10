MENTAL health champions will take to the streets of York in a bid to encourage people to speak about their wellbeing.

As part of World Mental Health Day today, City of York Council is supporting a campaign to offer practical tools to help people with common problems such as anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

People wearing t-shirts with a ‘time to change’ logo will be in the city centre today (Thursday) offering people advice, information and free coasters.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health, said: “It is increasingly recognised that taking care of our mental health is as important as maintaining good physical health.

“We are proud to be supporting this campaign as initiatives like Every Mind Matters are so important in helping people who may be struggling.

“It offers not only invaluable early help to individuals who want to improve their mental health but will also support those looking to help others.”

Corinne Harvey, from Public Health England Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Every Mind Matters aims to help people to better handle life’s ups and downs. Our health is affected by our circumstances, including having a job, friends and a roof over our heads. These latest figures show that anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping can affect everyone in Yorkshire and the Humber and we’re delighted that the platform will help people to take steps to improve their mental health in our region.”

The Every Mind Matters campaign offers easy steps to boost mental health.

Find out more at nhs.uk/oneyou.