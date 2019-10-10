A YORK-based luxury leather company is donating 10 per cent of sales tomorrow, Friday, to York Mind for World Mental Health Day.

As well as the pledge Maxwell-Scott is also hosting a community coffee morning from 11am to 2pm at its headquarters in Dunnington to further support the charity.

Maxwell-Scott hopes to raise at least £571 which pays for the costs of York Mind’s peer support network for an entire month.

The company's mental health advocate Holly Smith said: “For all of us at Maxwell-Scott, it is crucial that we support each other and our wider community with these two initiatives. I am hoping that it will encourage more and more people to discuss their mental health which is absolutely crucial within the workplace.”

Holly Bilton, from York Mind, said: “It is wonderful to see local companies like Maxwell-Scott taking positive action to address and support mental health within the workplace, and the wider community. We’re so grateful that the staff have chosen to get their bake on to raise funds too – all donations, no matter what the size, are crucial to being able to continue York Mind’s life-changing work with people in York. We are delighted to have this opportunity to work together to change lives.”

The company signed the Mindful Employer charter and appointed a mental health advocate for staff this year to ensure staff are supported when experiencing stress, anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions.