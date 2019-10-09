A YORK Shopping Park will be hosting a series of free themed activities this Halloween set to entertain families, children and new visitors.
Halloween at Monks Cross Shopping Park will be taking place on Saturday, October 26 and will involve activities such as a slime making workshop, face painting and spooky stilt walking characters Jack Skellington & Sally Nightmare.
Katherine Sharp, centre manager of Monks Cross, said: “We absolutely love this time of year and we are excited to host yet another Halloween event here at Monks Cross.
“We hope that it will be a great event to get children ready for Halloween the following week, and we hope to see you all in your best spooky outfits.”
Several of shops at the park will also have a variety of Halloween costumes to get the little shoppers ready for trick-or-treating.
The Halloween theme events will run from 11am until 4pm on the day.
Monks Cross is located on the north east outskirts of the city centre
The area offers free parking and includes retailers such as Primark, Boots, River Island and Debenhams.