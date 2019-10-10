AGENTS behind a significant development of coveted office space in York city centre say early interest has been positive.

The Palace Capital plc site opposite York railway station includes 35,000 sq ft of high-quality, air-conditioned office space, thought to be the city’s first Grade A office development of its size for more than a decade.

Part of the Hudson Quarter development, the offices are expected to be completed towards the end of next year. Work is taking shape following the first six months of construction, with the steel frame now in place.

“Hudson Quarter is progressing very well and the different elements will ensure it is a mixed-use scheme of the highest quality,” said Neil Sinclair, chief executive of Palace Capital plc. “The new office space is testament to the attractive nature of the site, and York in general, and is a huge sign of confidence in the city.”

Commercial property agents Richard Thornton, from JLL, and Richard Dunn, from Sanderson Weatherall, who are marketing the office space, say York’s office market has not seen a speculative development like this for many years.

“Early interest in the offices has been very encouraging and we expect this to continue as the building progresses since the market has been starved of a high-quality office development for over 10 years,” they said in a statement.

Caddick Construction is the main contractor on site where apartments are due to be completed in early 2021.

Set in four buildings, around a landscaped courtyard, three will be for new apartments and one will be offices. The development will also include other commercial space and a new route from the railway station to Toft Green.

The office development will have excellent sustainable credentials including an expected BREEAM Excellent rating and EPC A rating as well as market leading digital connectivity and infrastructure.