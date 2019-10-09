RESIDENTS from a care home have been working to produce accessories to help premature babies.

Members of the Scarborough Hall care home's Community Knitting Club have knitted a total of 77 hats throughout August and early September.

The club comprises of residents of the home along with their families.

Residents Jenny Johnson, 74 and Rachel Thorpe, 93, went along to Scarborough Hospital's Special Care Baby Unit on September 6 to hand over the hats to the care team.

Rachel said: "You could hear knitting needles clicking all over our home for the past few weeks.

"We’ve certainly been busy but it’s worth all the effort to be able to help the babies at the hospital."

They went along with the home’s Magic Moments Club Assistant, Jess Larkin.

Jess said: "We were so pleased to help the baby unit and are always looking for new projects for our knitting group to help people in our local community."