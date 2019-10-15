‘A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION chance to support new investment and connectivity for Selby – that's the ambition set out by Selby District Council and North Yorkshire County Council as they bid for money from the government to make radical changes to the area around Selby station.

The town has seen significant new investment recently, and there are major housing and business developments planned in the town centre. The proposed changes to the station are designed to support this renaissance. They include new cycle and pedestrian links, and opening up public spaces between the station and the town centre.