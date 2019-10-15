‘A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION chance to support new investment and connectivity for Selby – that's the ambition set out by Selby District Council and North Yorkshire County Council as they bid for money from the government to make radical changes to the area around Selby station.
The town has seen significant new investment recently, and there are major housing and business developments planned in the town centre. The proposed changes to the station are designed to support this renaissance. They include new cycle and pedestrian links, and opening up public spaces between the station and the town centre.
"Selby is really starting to be noticed as a great place to live, work and visit", explained Selby District Council's Executive member with responsibility for economic development, Cllr David Buckle.
"The Selby district is the fastest-growing in North Yorkshire as people realise the benefits of this place – great road and rail connections, affordable business space and homes – all supported by a great quality of life".
The proposals for new investment at the station aim to support further growth. With improved services connecting Selby to Leeds, York, and Hull, the station is becoming an increasingly important gateway to and from the town.
The councils are working together with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to look at whether the scheme could form a bid for part of the government's Transforming Cities fund.
The proposals include:
- Creating a new station frontage plus a pedestrian entrance direct to platform 2 from the east
- Creating a new public space outside the station
- A brand-new walking and cycling route through Selby Park to better link the station with the Abbey and town centre
- Remodelling the bus station, with better links between buses and trains
- Opening up new station car parking
- Potential new development sites near the station
The councils are now asking people and businesses for their view on the plans, with full details available on Selby District Council's website.
Cllr Buckle said: "This shows just how ambitious we are as a Council to support new investment and sustainable growth in our district."
Facebook: /SelbyDC
Twitter: @SelbyDC
Instagram: @SelbyDC