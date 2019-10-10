PASSENGERS of all ages will be transported back to the 1940s for a weekend filled with the camaraderie and community spirit of the Second World War, when North Yorkshire Moors Railway hosts its Railway in Wartime event.
The charity's event, from Friday to Sunday, will feature a host of war-themed entertainment including a pop-up show, live music and re-enactment displays along its heritage railway line.
There will be a D-Day exhibition at Pickering station – an immersive display for children highlighting the tense first 24 hours on the beaches of Normandy. At Levisham station, people can join in with an interactive show, ‘Other Side of the Tracks’, and watch as the story unfolds about child evacuee, Jane, as she overcomes challenges and adventures in the East Yorkshire countryside. Visitors can also experience war life with Eden Camp as Grosmont station will be packed with authentic fairground rides, military vehicles, a vintage sweet shop and children’s games.
People can enjoy return rides along the heritage line from Pickering to Grosmont during the nostalgic Railway in Wartime with tickets costing £27 for adults/concession, £13.50 for children and families (two adults and two children) for £56.
Multi-day tickets are available, including one-day, two-day and three-day ticket options.
Carer tickets are available with a full paying fare.
To find out more, call 01751 473799 or to book tickets, visit nymr.co.uk/wartime