A UK ticket-holder scooped £170 million to become the country’s biggest ever winner in the EuroMillions jackpot.

But what could the person buy with their winnings?

Here, we take a look at some of the options:

There could be a lot of polish needed on all those Rolls Royces PA

472 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIIIs, a car with a starting price of £360,000.

41,544 annual season rail tickets from Brighton to London terminals, which cost £4,092 from October.

147,954 iPhone 11 ProMaxes. The Apple handset costs £1,149

850 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic. Sir Richard Branson’s company plans to charge almost £200,000 for the trip.

2,867 nights in the Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland. The most expensive suite in the world costs 75,000 US dollars (£59,279.47) per night.

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez – on loan to Inter Milan – is worth £315,000 a week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pay Alexis Sanchez’s contract with Manchester United – though he is currently on loan to Inter Milan – for more than ten years. The deal was worth £315,000 a week when he signed in 2018.

680 dresses worn by Kate Middleton at her wedding in 2011. The outfit, by Sarah Burton, set the soon-to-be duchess back £250,000

Pay the starting salary for at least 8,512 police constables in England for £19,971 each.