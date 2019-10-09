I AM sure that I echo the thoughts of many avid environmentalists when I say that it is so extremely unacceptable that firms are irresponsibly standing by while the beautiful Amazon goes up in flames so that more land can be used to sell cattle and soya for profit.

Amazon rainforests are literally the lungs of the planet. If they are turned into the world’s largest cattle ranch and soya farm, it will cause more irreversible damage to our already fragile planet.