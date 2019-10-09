THIEVES have attacked Bootham Crescent and York City Football Club's training ground, the club has said.

In a statement, York City Football Club said that they have been the target of theft and vandalism, both at Bootham Crescent football ground and at the club training ground, over the weekend October 5 and 8.

Bootham Crescent was broken into, whilst the medical room and kit room were also targeted resulting in theft and damage.

Meanwhile, the club’s training ground was also broken into and vehicles driven over the training pitches, resulting in damage to the playing surface.

A club spokesman said: “It is very disappointing that individuals act in this way, trying to harm the club, rather than act in a positive way matching the on-field success.

“Both the police and the Football Club are appealing for anyone with any information regarding these break-ins to come forward.”

More to follow.