A MAN was taken to hospital after being found badly hurt in the Acomb area of York this morning (October 9).
North Yorkshire Police said a man was found on Wetherby Road "with serious injuries" between the Ridgeway roundabout and the Danebury Drive junction between 6.50am and 7.10am.
He was with a white mountain bike with front damage to the wheel, the force added.
A spokesman for the force said: “Injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”
An ambulance attended along with two police vans and a police car.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it received a report at 7.05am of a man falling off a push bike.
It confirmed he was taken to York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who might have seen or heard something that could help them with their inquiries to get in touch on 101. Quote 12190186853.
Comments are closed on this article.