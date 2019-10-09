THE youngster who has pledged to run from York to Selby to help other children who have to stay at York Hospital has raised £434 so far - almost three times his target.
Elliot Bond, eight, of Copmanthorpe, who has started training in preparation for the big day with a two-mile mile run, said: “Thanks so much to everyone who’s sponsored me so far!”
One of his sponsors said: “Elliot is such a superstar for wanting to help others at such a young age.”
Another said: “What a fantastic young man you are! You are an inspiration.”
An elderly woman who contacted The Press because she wanted to make a donation but couldn’t do so online, decided to post a cheque, and she was thanked on the phone by Elliot, said his mother Maxine.
“Despite Elliot’s shyness, he had the most wonderful conversation with her to say thank you and to tell her all about his mission... we’re just totally in awe of him at the moment,” she added.
The Press reported earlier this week how Elliot had stayed on York Hospital children’s ward several times because of extreme tonsillitis and other infections, and now wanted to raise money to try to make other young patients with more serious illnesses feel better and make them smile.
