POLICE are asking people to cast their vote on who they think should win this year’s Public Choice Award.
Nine individuals have been nominated for showing a significant demonstration in courage, compassion or inspiration – the force’s three values.
The winner of the Public Choice Award will be announced by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, at the North Yorkshire Police Annual Awards event in November.
The event will also include awards for lifetime achievement, and the presentation of the Glenn Goodman Trophy for the most outstanding special constable.
Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “Every day, members of the North Yorkshire Police family do remarkable things and go the extra mile to serve the public.
“The Public Choice Award is an opportunity for us to showcase some of the extraordinary work some our police officers, staff and volunteers have done, which are in line with our three values of courage, compassion and inspiration. I hope that this year’s citations will encourage members of the communities we serve to place their vote, paying tribute to someone they think has done the most incredible job to help others.”
To cast your vote, visit https://northyorkshire.police.uk/public-choice-award-2019/