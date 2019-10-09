WHAT should happen to the former Bootham Park hospital?

Businesses and residents can put forward their own ideas for the future of the site - through Twitter, Facebook, email, letter or in person - by a deadline on Monday.

City of York Council and York Hospital have put forward their own plans for how the site could be redeveloped - despite not owning the property.

The scheme would include 140 new homes, a 70-bed care home, a multi-storey car park, children’s nursery, physiotherapy unit and medical training centre.

The council hopes to use these plans to influence any developer that buys the site.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance, said: “Thanks to everyone who has taken part so far. The hundreds of comments we’ve received at events and exhibitions, and through the council’s website and social media, reveal the deep connection many residents feel to this site.

“That’s why, even though we don’t own the site, we’re taking these steps to try and make sure future development continue its role in York life.”

The former hospital closed for good in October 2017. It is back on the market after the sale fell through.

Have your say at york.gov.uk/BoothamPark or on Facebook at BoothamParkYork or Twitter @boothamparkyork.