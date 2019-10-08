A POPULAR terror attraction is returning to York Maze, and this year there will be a new scare event for thrill-seeking youngsters.

Hallowscream, opening for 15 nights between October 11 and November 2, has been entertaining Halloween revellers at York Maze in Elvington since 2009 with its live-action haunted house experiences and stage shows.

More than £150,000 has been spent by the Maze to develop Hallowscream this year.

Maze owner Tom Pearcy has turned to America and to the Hollywood special effects industry to bring a new dimension to the attraction, which was named Best Scream Park in the UK in 2018.

Tom said: “I spent a week in America at the start of the year visiting a number of special effects companies who create costumes and props for the movie industry.

"We bought and commissioned several pieces, with one full body silicone costume alone costing over £3,000. This is for our new iconic character we are calling ‘The One’ which is the star of the new haunted house attraction we’ve built this year ‘The Singularity’.

"We have also made some big changes to our clown themed haunted house, new stage shows and a bigger marquee to house it all.

"In total, we’ve invested over £150,000 this year to develop Hallowscream and give our many returning customers something new and even more exciting.”

This year there will also be a new event at the Maze called Hallowtween

Aimed at children aged 10 to 15-years-old and adults of a nervous disposition, it will take place from October 26 to 31, 2pm to 5.30pm.

Based on the Hallowscream site, the event includes entry to three of Hallowscream’s scare houses but without the monsters that inhabit them at night.

There will also be age appropriate live stage shows, roving characters, side shows, creepy critters and more.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Tickets for Hallowtween cost £12.50 per person and must be bought online.

Visit www.hallowtween.co.uk for more details.

Tickets for Hallowscream are priced from £20 to £42 per person and must be bought online in advance.

For details visit www.yorkmazehallowscream.co.uk

Children under 14 will not be admitted to Hallowscream, while children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.