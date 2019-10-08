MORE than 800 people have signed a petition to save a pub that has been closed for three years.

Residents say if plans to create flats on the first and second floors above The Jubilee in Balfour Street, York, go ahead it will be the “death knell” for the pub.

A developer applied for planning permission to turn the upper floors into apartments and create a smaller pub on the ground floor of the building.

The application was submitted in May 2016 and refused by City of York Council in May 2018. The developer has appealed the decision and a hearing will take place today.

A campaign has been launched by Leeman Road Residents' Association to fight the plans - and reopen the pub.

Luke Thompson, chair of the association, said: “Our fear is that the pub part would disappear if they say it’s not making enough money.

“It’s the final death knell for what would otherwise be a fantastic place for the community.

“Nothing has been done with it for several years. The pub has been stripped out and this summer was particularly bad with people getting into the building.

“It’s really just been a blight – it’s quite a beautiful building but unfortunately it’s just been left to go to ruin and that’s a real waste.”

“There is local support to keep The Jubilee as a pub that residents can make use of.

“A lot of people have really fond memories of this pub and it would be a real shame to see it go when there is support in the community to reopen it.”

He added that the pub is close to the York Central development site - where 2,500 new homes are set to be built. And that there are hopes The Jubilee could become a community-run pub like The Golden Ball in Bishophill – but that discussions are at an early stage.

A report from the developer as part of the appeal process says: “Enterprise had for many years sought to make the pub viable but were unable to do so due to changing market conditions, which is a trend evidenced throughout the UK.

“In their final years of owning the pub, they put three different operators in place, invested £60,000 in the premises and latterly reduced rent to £1 per week."

It adds that a smaller pub “will be easier and cheaper” to manage and the owners of a pub in Barnsley are interested in taking over the venue.