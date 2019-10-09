AN “arrogant” driver who repeatedly flouts a driving ban has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Father-of-three Alan James Hall, 28, was told to take an extended driving test before driving alone again when he was sentenced for dangerous driving in 2011, York Magistrates' Court heard.

But when police caught him driving unsupervised on the A1079 at Camblesforth on March 21, he had yet to take his test.

It was the third time he had been arrested for driving since he was banned.

“I would hope you would have got it by now you are a disqualified driver,” district judge Adrian Lower told him.

Hall must have been told when he was originally banned, and when he was before the courts for driving whilst disqualified in 2012 and 2014 that he was a disqualified driver until he had passed the extended test, the court heard.

“Such is your arrogance, you think the disqualification really doesn’t apply to you,” the district judge told Hall. “You think if it pleases you, you can do whatever you want. It is time to disabuse you of that idea.

“There are consequences to repeatedly flouting a court order. You knew full well you have been banned from driving.”

Hall, of Fostergate, Selby, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

In addition to the 16-week jail term, he was given a 34-week driving ban during which he cannot drive at all.

“You remain banned until you take, if you ever take it, the extended test,” the district judge warned him.

Everyone convicted of dangerous driving is given a driving ban of at least 12 months during which they cannot drive at all.

When it ends, they can apply for a provisional licence, and if they get it, can only drive when supervised by a qualified driver.

They remain a disqualified driver until they take the extended driving test which includes a theory test and a 70-minute driving test which is more demanding that the normal driving test.