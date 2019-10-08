A YORK charity is taking a step forward in fundraising technology, with the official launch of six contactless donation devices at locations around the city.

This Thursday, on World Mental Health Day, a total of six contactless donation devices will be available in York Mind shops and counter tops for members of the public to contribute towards their work. With a tap of any contactless card or Apple Pay device, donors can make an automatic donation of £3 – with on-screen options to increase the value of their donation to up to £30.

The technology is the first of its kind for the charity and will be available at M&S York in Parliament Street on Thursday from 12.30 pm.

Holly Bilton, York Mind’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We are so excited to launch our very first contactless donation units.

“As we move towards a society where fewer and less people are carrying cash, it’s really important for us to provide another way for people who would like to donate to our work.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners at M&S York, Rafi’s, Sandburn Hall and York Rugby Club for housing the devices, and for supporting our vital mental health services which include Counselling, Young People’s Services, Advocacy, Activity Groups, and our brand new Staying OK project.”

John Wade, Store Manager at M&S York, said: “Since we started working with York Mind earlier this year, the team and customers have got behind all of the fundraising initiatives.

“It’s a fantastic partnership and I’m really excited for M&S York to be one of the locations for the contactless donation units, which make it even easier to donate to this important charity. Raising awareness of mental health is vital and I’m confident that the digital devices will help us raise even more funds for our Charity of the Year this World Mental Health Day.”

From Thursday lunchtime, the devices can be found within M&S York Parliament Street, Rafi’s Spicebox on Goodramgate, Sandburn Hall Golf Club Sports Bar and York Rugby Club on Shipton Road.