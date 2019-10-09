PLANS are taking shape for a twilight tech conference in York.

YorkTechFest 2019 is a celebration of the volunteer tech community in and around York, and is being held on Monday, October 28, from 6pm to 9pm at York Explore Library, Museum Street.

More than 100 technical professionals are expected to attend for a programme of speakers and interactive workshops, bringing together more than 10 tech non-profit communities.

The festival is run by YorkDevelopers, a charity which supports tech non-profit communities. They hope to make the event free to attend by crowdfunding, and are looking for sponsor. Details at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yorktechfest-2019

The event is aimed at members of existing volunteer tech communities and also those who would like to have a taster of what they do.

The non-profit communities meet to discuss subjects such as coding, games development, eCommerce, databases and electronics. It is estimated that more than 250 people attend tech meet-ups in the City of York.

To find out more about sponsorship contact enquiries@yorkdevelopers.org by Friday, October 11.