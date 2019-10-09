THE future of a much-loved stationery and fine writing shop with a long Harrogate heritage has been secured after being taken over by new owners.
Jespers of Harrogate has been a permanent fixture in the town centre since 1901, passing through four generations of the same local family. But its future looked uncertain after the family announced their retirement from the business in April.
Now new owners are set to take the firm in to a new era, preserving the jobs of the staff, and developing and enhancing the company’s product range to appeal to new customers.
One of the new owners, Morgan Morris, said: “I’ve lived in Harrogate for about 14 years and have shopped in Jespers many times, so I’m delighted to be able to ensure its future.
“Our aim is to keep doing what Jespers have been doing so well for decades. We’re hoping to continue to appeal to their loyal customer base by retaining all the current ranges of fine writing, stationery, gifts, arts and crafts.
“At the same time, we’ll be introducing different products to reach new customers as well, particularly a younger audience and people looking for high-quality gifts.”