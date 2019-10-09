MORE than 8,000 primary school pupils are expected to take part in York’s ‘Walk to School Week’.
The national awareness-raising event is staged annually and aims to encourage children and their families to walk, cycle or scoot to and from school, rather than travelling by car.
It is expected that students from 28 different schools will get involved.
City of York Council’s iTravel team will present the Jack Archer award to the school with the highest proportion of its students walking, cycling or scooting throughout the week.
Councillor Andy D’Agorne, the council's executive member for transport, said: “The council is committed to promoting sustainable forms of transport and it’s important that children are encouraged to adopt these habits from a young age.”
The programme begins on Monday, October 14 and runs until Friday, October 18.