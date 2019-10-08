A NEW figure is needed to become the voice of business for North Yorkshire.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) is seeking a new chairman after Jon Geldart stepped down to take up the role of UK Director General of the business leaders’ organisation.

The successful candidate will work with a branch committee to ensure North Yorkshire businesses are represented within the IoD’s influential, national policy voice.

IoD regional director Natalie Sykes said: “Jon’s elevation from North Yorkshire branch chair to the top position within the IoD is true testament to our region’s progression and new structure. We want to keep up the momentum so have started our search for a new North Yorkshire chair with immediate effect.

“This voluntary position is open to all members who reside or work in North Yorkshire. The successful candidate will promote the profile of the IoD across our region by engaging with local businesses and other stakeholders including local authorities and universities.”

IoD director general Jon Geldart said: “This year we brought together our Yorkshire and North East regions to create a ‘super-region’ with a powerful voice to represent the voice of business across the North.

“Our new North Yorkshire chair will work closely with five other branches across our super region and have membership of our regional committee.”

Interested candidates should send their CV and a letter to iod.yorkshire@iod.com by 5pm on October 18. Interviews will take place October 22 and23.