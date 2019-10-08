MORE than 5 million people in the UK use broadband every single minute when at home, according to new research by TalkTalk.

Cosy nights in are the new nights out, with a quarter of the population living in Yorkshire claiming to spend more time at home while embracing their JOMO (Joy of Missing Out), as they indulge in online guilty pleasures – it’s a trend that TalkTalk has coined the ‘In-Crowd’.