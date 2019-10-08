MORE than 5 million people in the UK use broadband every single minute when at home, according to new research by TalkTalk.
Cosy nights in are the new nights out, with a quarter of the population living in Yorkshire claiming to spend more time at home while embracing their JOMO (Joy of Missing Out), as they indulge in online guilty pleasures – it’s a trend that TalkTalk has coined the ‘In-Crowd’.
Throughout the day, it’s easy to give into the temptation to scroll, so it’s not surprising almost 200,000 millennials in Yorkshire admit to spending up to five hours a day watching beauty hacks, and one in ten add clothes to their virtual shopping baskets just for fun!
A reliable broadband connection is now more important than ever, especially to help keep the peace during family nights in, when everyone is online at once. York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk provides lightning-fast speeds of more than 900MB (that’s 16x faster than other fibre products), and can withstand all the usage you can throw at it.
The full fibre connection means you can unwind by watching funny videos of animals, sharing memes, and catching up on the latest celebrity latest celebrity gossip seamlessly without the fear of buffering, lag, or dropouts.
York’s UFO from TalkTalk costs £25.00 a month for 18 months (offer available until 7th November 2019) and is available in Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate and Tadcaster Road. To find out if you can connect to York’s UFO visit talktalk.co.uk/ufo and enter your postcode.