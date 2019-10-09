TWO rail engineers have each clocked up 40 years with the same York company.

The milestone this week signalled time to celebrate for John Lowe and Dave Greenwood, who both live in York, along with their colleagues at TSP Projects.

John and Dave began their careers in 1979 with the former British Rail office, now known as TSP Projects.

They have since progressed through the ranks to secure long and successful careers in the rail engineering industry.

John started at the company as a 22-year-old graduate civil engineer and remembers his first major project working on a new carriage washing and maintenance facility on Leeman Road in York before working on numerous projects across the UK, specialising in bridges and completing more than 250 level crossings.

As principal consultant, his role now includes working with the company’s apprentices and regularly visiting schools to encourage young people into STEM subject careers.

One member of the team at the York head office remembers John visiting her school a couple of decades ago and inspiring her to become an engineer.

John, 62 said: “I have been blessed with being given the opportunity to work alongside some fantastic people – that is the main reason I have been with the same company for the past 40 years, albeit with a host of name changes!"

It was no surprise to Dave's family when he joined British Rail as a technical officer at 17 as his grandfather and great uncle had both been ‘railway men’ from West Yorkshire.

He began his career working on a project to divert the East Coast Mainline around the Selby Coalfield before working across the UK on various rail projects over the years and specialising in track. The Selby Diversion of the ECML was opened 36 years ago this week.

Dave, a senior engineer said: “I have enjoyed the type of work, which has generally been varied, the good atmosphere and last, but definitely not least, working with plenty of colleagues and good friends.”

Craig Scott, CEO of TSP Projects, said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate 40 years of service with John and Dave who have both enjoyed long and successful careers at TSP Projects. John and Dave are an inspiration to so many of our younger employees and provide valued support to those starting out in their careers.”

In 1979, TSP Projects was known as British Rail’s Chief Civil Engineers design office, before it was privatised and sold to British Steel.

After many name changes including Corus and TATA Steel the company has recently been sold to SYSTRA, a global engineering company specialising in the rail industry.