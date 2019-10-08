A LIBRARY in York is hosting a short season of intimate concerts promoting up and coming musicians.

The Live in Libraries event will be held in the Marriott Room at York Explore.

David Ward Maclean, the curator of the event, said: “It’s been a huge privilege to work with York Explore to organise these five concerts.

“With its superb acoustics, quiet environment, beautiful design and spacious layout, it promises to become an important part of York’s musical life.”

Acts lined up to perform include up-and-coming York artist, Bonneville and the Bailers, songwriter, Bella Gaffney and duo Simon Snaize and Heather Findlay.

David said: “Every act is superb.”

The event runs monthly until December 21. Tickets can be purchased at: https://exploreyork.eventbrite.co.uk/