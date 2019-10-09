TWO young members of York Green Party have received an award at the party’s national conference.

Amy Elliott, 16, and Chloe Wilcox, 14, both claimed the Green Hero award at the Green Party National conference in Newport on Saturday.

The girls said: “Thank you so much for nominating us.

“It was an amazing feeling to get the email telling us we’d been shortlisted and we can’t help feeling extremely proud.”

They two girls have worked for the York Green Party local election campaign and the Euro elections.

They have also worked to revive York Young Greens who now hold regular socials and events, getting people involved in elections.

Tom Franklin, chair of York Greens, said: “This was a completely deserved win. These two amazing young people care passionately for people and the planet, they work incredibly hard for what they believe in.”

The pair were unable to attend the event to collect their prize as they were preparing for the next climate strike and the October Rebellion.