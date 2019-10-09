A YORK theatre group production has received a double nomination in national awards.

Pilot Theatre's critically acclaimed ‘Noughts and Crosses’ has received two nominations for UK Theatre Awards 2019.

The show has been nominated for best show for children and the young people award.

Amanda Smith, executive producer and joint chief executive of Pilot Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be nominated twice at the UK Theatre Awards. Half of the audience for Noughts & Crosses were young people, so it is great to see the production and the tour celebrated in this way.”

Noughts & Crosses was the first co-production between Pilot Theatre, York Theatre Royal, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and Mercury Theatre, Colchester who last year formed a new consortium to develop theatre for younger audiences.

The winners will be announced on October 27.