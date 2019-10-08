A MOTORIST has died after his car crashed into a tree on a North Yorkshire road.

The accident happened at 6.20pm last night on an unclassified road between Bedale and Snape, known as Kings Keld Bank.

North Yorkshire Police said a black Seat Ibiza left the road and collided with a tree.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of members of the public and ambulance staff, the 48-year-old male driver of the Ibiza died at the scene from his injuries," said a spokesperson.

"The road was closed for around four hours to allow the Major Collision Investigation Team to carry out a full investigation of the scene.

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the Seat Ibiza prior to the collision, to contact them. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

"Witnesses are asked to call 101 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team and quote incident reference 12190186029."