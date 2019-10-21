A POPULAR North Yorkshire theme park is getting a spooky makeover this Halloween and YOU can win free tickets for all the frightful fun.

For the past decade, Frightwater Valley has provided horribly good fun for visitors brave enough to take part in its spooktacular event, and the 10-year anniversary is all set to be one to remember.

You can join in the fun and win tickets to Frightwater Valley – just click here to answer one simple question...

The spectacular theme park, near Ripon, boasts more than 35 rides and attractions, and from Saturday, October 26 until Thursday 31, Frightwater Valley offers something for everyone, from frightful family-friendly fun, to some hair-raising encounters.

Spooky character Meet and Greets, and the Monster Knock Doors are a treat for younger visitors, and they’re sure to be amazed by the tricks at the spooky magic show.

Daring adults - and children over 12 if they’re very brave – can venture into the Live Scare Maze for some truly terrifying thrills and chills. Beware - this is not one for the faint-hearted!

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some creepy costumes, so no matter what age you are, throw on your best spooky threads and enter the Halloween Fancy Dress Competition, which is held every day at 3:30pm on the Lightwater stage.

The scares culminate with the Frightwater Finale lakeside fireworks spectacular every day, at 5:30pm Sunday to Thursday, and at 6pm on Saturdays.

The park’s signature attractions will also be running alongside the Halloween fun, including the world-famous coaster, The Ultimate. At 1.5 miles long, the attraction holds the crown as Europe’s longest rollercoaster.

Win a family ticket to Frightwater Valley by clicking here and answering one simple question...

For more information on everything at Lightwater Valley, visit the website at www.lightwatervalley.co.uk or call 01765 635 321.

Lightwater Valley, North Stainley, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 3HT