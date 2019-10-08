DEMAND for their services has led to a number of promotions by insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor.
The firm has appointed Chris Cox and James Crawford as senior insolvency managers in York while Jonathan Todd becomes a senior insolvency manager at the office in Thornaby, Stockton. All three are specialists in corporate and personal insolvency, distressed advisor and business investigations.
In addition, Jo Hudson takes up the post of senior administrator in York.
David Broadbent, partner for Begbies Traynor in York and Teesside, said: “Over the last four years, we have really focussed on building our presence across North Yorkshire and Teesside. During the last 12 months in particular, we’ve seen increased demand for our services with the York and Stockton offices averaging over 30 potential instructions each month."